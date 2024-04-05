TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading 4.7% Higher

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.02 and last traded at $76.00. Approximately 59,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 623,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,949 shares of company stock worth $7,664,819. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after buying an additional 50,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after buying an additional 68,884 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

