TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $77.82, but opened at $76.15. TransUnion shares last traded at $76.98, with a volume of 63,918 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

TransUnion Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in TransUnion by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TransUnion by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

