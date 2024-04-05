Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $240.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Travelers Companies traded as high as $231.77 and last traded at $231.46, with a volume of 45093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.06.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

