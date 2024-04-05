Truist Financial Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $115.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.39.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $110.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,608 shares of company stock worth $10,170,519. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shake Shack by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

