Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 75,428 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

