Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Trust Point Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $515.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

