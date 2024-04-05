Trust Point Inc. Buys New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Aflac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 28,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Aflac by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Aflac by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.