Trust Point Inc. Makes New $525,000 Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,319,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,717,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,255,000 after purchasing an additional 362,828 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

