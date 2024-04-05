Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,387 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

SHEL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

