Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.89.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.87.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

