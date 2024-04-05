Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.3 %

RSG opened at $186.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.15 and a 200-day moving average of $165.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

