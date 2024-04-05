Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

TSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

