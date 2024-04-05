U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.91% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $95,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

USPH stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 130.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

