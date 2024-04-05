U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) EVP James Derek Ussery Sells 46,433 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 3.0 %

SLCA opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.23. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,726,000 after acquiring an additional 549,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,533 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after buying an additional 185,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after buying an additional 184,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 269,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.