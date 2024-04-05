U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) EVP James Derek Ussery Sells 46,433 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
U.S. Silica Stock Down 3.0 %
SLCA opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.23. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.
