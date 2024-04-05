U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 2.9%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 63,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 834,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

In related news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 262.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in U.S. Silica by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

