Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 211.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $178,126,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

