UBS Group Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $66.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLAY. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

PLAY stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,527 shares of company stock worth $3,554,258. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 213.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

