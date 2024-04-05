UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDR opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,781 shares of company stock worth $4,322,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 2,405,024 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after buying an additional 2,064,303 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

