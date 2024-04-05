Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Udemy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UDMY

Udemy Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. Udemy has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,386,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,386,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,981 shares of company stock valued at $570,044. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Udemy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,355,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 495,380 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Udemy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,721,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Udemy by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 922,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Udemy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.