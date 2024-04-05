Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $610.00 at Raymond James

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $630.00 to $610.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $448.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.07 and a 200-day moving average of $464.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

