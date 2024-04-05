UMB Bank n.a. Has $788,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,399 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after buying an additional 1,139,295 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,198,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $67.34 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

