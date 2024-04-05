UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,795 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $74.82 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.43 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

