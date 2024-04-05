UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,352 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,171 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FPE opened at $17.36 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $17.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

