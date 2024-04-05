United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $1,394,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $233.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.00 and a 200-day moving average of $227.69.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,519,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 241,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

