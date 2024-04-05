Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.62.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VLO opened at $180.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.78. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.