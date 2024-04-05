Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $198.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $161.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.62.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $180.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average of $136.78. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $183.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

