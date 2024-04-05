Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director James D. Mcfarland Sells 95,000 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$466,450.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

VLE stock opened at C$5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$566.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.57 and a 52 week high of C$5.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark raised Valeura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

