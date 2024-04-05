Vanderbilt University Has $1.92 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vanderbilt University grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.5% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $274.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.