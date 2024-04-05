Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flower City Capital grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after buying an additional 183,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,521,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.