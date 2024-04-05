Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 146.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 262,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $116.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

