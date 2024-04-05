Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,321,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.50% of Photronics worth $107,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Photronics by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $27.89 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.