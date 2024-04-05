Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.33% of Vir Biotechnology worth $104,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.41. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock worth $1,525,844. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

