Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.79% of Dine Brands Global worth $97,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

NYSE DIN opened at $44.11 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $70.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $681.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

