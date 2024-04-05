Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,002,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.45% of Deluxe worth $94,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 81.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 207,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 188,788 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 222.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 171,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,361,000 after buying an additional 143,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $871.74 million, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 203.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

