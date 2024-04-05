Vanguard Group Inc. Has $101.84 Million Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,079,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.63% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $101,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 126,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BHLB. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.01 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $960.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,239,449 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

