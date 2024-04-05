Vanguard Group Inc. Has $104.03 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,313,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.15% of Steelcase worth $104,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Steelcase by 67.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 219.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

