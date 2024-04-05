Vanguard Group Inc. Has $105.43 Million Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,427,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.06% of Ready Capital worth $105,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,317 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $12,473,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RC opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Ready Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.