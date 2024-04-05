Vanguard Group Inc. Has $106.23 Million Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,981,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.66% of Bancolombia worth $106,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 185.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 25.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 1,934.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter.

CIB opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.8118 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

