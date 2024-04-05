Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,748,082 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.65% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $100,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Insider Activity

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

IOVA opened at $13.60 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

