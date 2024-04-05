Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,820,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.34% of Chegg worth $96,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chegg by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.83 million, a P/E ratio of -44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

