Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,227 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.60% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $41,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 295,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.54 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

