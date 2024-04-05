Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is First Bancorp Inc ME’s 3rd Largest Position

First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $243.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.85 and a 200 day moving average of $224.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.