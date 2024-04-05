Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 239.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 72,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.