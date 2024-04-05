Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $186.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

