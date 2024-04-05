Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

