Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 4.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $65,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,928,000 after buying an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,365,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average is $100.81. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

