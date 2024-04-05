Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $159.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.36. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

