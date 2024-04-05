Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Shares of SNOW opened at $151.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.26 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

