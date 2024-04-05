Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

KMI stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

