Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,472 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after buying an additional 385,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,969,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $261.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.30. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

